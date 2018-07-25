Bellevue LIVE @ LUNCH Concert Series

Make plans to lunch with WARM 106.9 and Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center for the FREE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES!
A ten week run of free live music every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday between Noon and 1:30pm.
2018 Live at Lunch Schedule
Every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Noon – 1:30 p.m.
Please click on the concert venue for the event address.
For more information about our 2018 artists, please visit their websites – linked through artist name.
Thursday, July 26th – Brian Lee & the Orbiters | Bellevue Connection | Blues
Tuesday, July 31st – Kareem Kandi Band | Symetra | Jazz
Wednesday, August 1st – DESEO CARMIN | City Center Plaza | Latin/Jazz/Funk
Thursday, August 2nd – Blake Noble Band | Bellevue Connection | Aussie Roots
Tuesday, August 7th – Ben Hunter & Joe Seamons | Bellevue Square Fountain Court | Americana Roots/Storytellers
Wednesday, August 8th – These Guitars Say Sorry | Bellevue Library – South Lawn | UK Singer/Songwriter
Thursday, August 9th – Furniture Girls | Bellevue Connection | Electro Rock
Tuesday, August 14th – Amigos Nobles | Bellevue Square Fountain Court | World Beat Fusion
Wednesday, August 15th – Mark Hurwitz and Gin Creek | The Summit | Blues
Thursday, August 16th – Rockaraoke | Bellevue Connection | Live Band Karaoke
Tuesday, August 21st – Fysah | Bellevue Square Fountain Court | Electronic soul
Wednesday, August 22nd – Beth Wood | City Center Plaza | Singer/Songwriter
Thursday, August 23rd – Aaron Crawford | Bellevue Connection | Country
Tuesday, August 28th – Adrian Xavier | Bellevue Square Fountain Court | World Reggae
Wednesday, August 29th – Eduardo Mendonça Trio | Bellevue Library – South Lawn | Brazilian Jazz
Thursday, August 30th – The Georgetown Orbits | Bellevue Connection | Jamaican Ska, Reggae and Soul
Tuesday, September 4th – Tobias the Owl | City Center Plaza | Indie-Acoustic
Wednesday, September 5th – The Warren G. Hardings | Skyline Tower | Bluegrass
Thursday, September 6th – Massy Ferguson | Bellevue Connection | Rock Americana
Tuesday, September 11th – Anjuman | Key Center | Indian/Afro-Cuban
Wednesday, September 12th – Ok Sweetheart | City Center Plaza | Singer/Songwriter
Thursday, September 13th – The Sweet Little Lies | Bellevue Connection | Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band
