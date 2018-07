Ya really can’t make this stuff up…

A bear recently broke into a Barkhamsted, Connecticut home. The male black bear casually walked past the homeowner and a child before going to the kitchen where he raided the refrigerator and a pantry. The bear fled just as the Connecticut State Police arrived to detain him. Police used bean bag guns to drive the bear out of the area.

Listen here!

Then Bellevue Girl called in with HER bear encounter story…