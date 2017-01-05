Credit: trendobjects | BigStockPhoto.combecomes dangerous ...

7 BEST COLD WEATHER DRIVING TIPS!!! (video)

Baby it’s cold outside!!! Are you ready for cold weather driving? Overnight low 26 degrees.. brrrrrrr…..Just a reminder of some things to keep in mind for this cold weather if you are a commuter, well even if you are not!!

AAA recommends the following winter driving tips:

  • Avoid driving while you’re fatigued. Getting the proper amount of rest before taking on winter weather tasks reduces driving risks.
  • Never run a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.
  • Make certain your tires are properly inflated.
  • Keep your gas tank at least half full.
  • If possible, avoid using your parking brake in cold, rainy and snowy weather.
  • Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface (wet, ice, sand).
  • Always look and steer where you want to go.
  • Use your seat belt every time you get into your vehicle.
