Ashley’s Morning Scoop 2.9.17

It’s safe to say, we were all beyond impressed with Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime show, but that didn’t stop twitter trolls from going after her with tweets like, “Lady Gaga gotta cover that stomach back up,” and “Lady Gaga ate too many babies at spirit cooking. Her tummy is a LITTLE CHUBBY,” whatever the heck that means.

Gaga responded to the body-shaming on Instagram, where she wrote, “I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too.” She continued, “No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys.”

Channing Tatum is venturing into the liquor business, releasing his own line of vodka called Born and Bred. “On the inside label, once you drink it down or if you get your eye really close to the bottle, it says ‘Cross my heart and hope for mischief,’” he says of the sleek gold and white design. “That’s just what I want when I pour myself a drink. I want to just cause a little havoc, get into some trouble, get into some safe, manageable mischief.”

Let’s go back into time…. Back to the 4th of July and Tom Hiddleston wearing that I ♥ T.S. tank top….. still so many questions. Tom actually spoke up about sporting the odd shirt and said this “The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back. And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, ‘Does anyone have a T-shirt?’ And one of her friends said, ‘I’ve got this.’ The friend pulled out the “I ♥ T.S.” tank top. And we all laughed about it. It was a joke.”

Speaking of going back in time, I take you back to yhe breakup of *NSYNC…. I know, it still hurts. Justin Timberlake recently spoke up about the band’s breakup saying “We were on a stadium tour, and I just felt like the whole thing was too big. It started as a fun snowball fight that was becoming an avalanche. And, also, I was growing out of it. I felt like I cared more about the music than some of the other people in the group,” he explains. “I felt like I had other music I wanted to make and that I needed to follow my heart.”