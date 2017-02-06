Ashley’s Morning Scoop 2.6.17

Taylor Swift made an appearance over Super Bowl weekend, performing at the DirecTV Now Super Saturday Night event in Houston and told the audience “By coming to this show tonight, you are attending 100 percent of this year’s tour dates.” Swift also performed the song she wrote for Little Big Town, “Better Man,” for the first time on stage.

The Rock set his third world record….. this one was for the largest Layered Dip. Who knew there was even a record for that! The Rock and his team at Seven Bucks Digital Studios constructed the 540-pound party food. The entire project took over five hours to complete!

Jamie Lynn Spears’ 8-year old daughter Maddie has reportedly been hospitalized following an ATV accident. Reports say the vehicle rolled over and she was under water for some time, but no has confirmed her condition or any details surrounding the accident. We will keep our fingers crossed that she is ok!

Lady Gaga is launching her own line of wine called Grigio Girls! Sigh, just another reason to love her!

Happy Birthday to Rick Astley! He is 51