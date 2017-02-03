Ashley’s Morning Scoop 2.3.17

The Super Bowl is just two days away, which means, Lady Gaga’s much anticipated halftime show is just two days away. Gaga met with the press yesterday to discuss her plans and what we can expect from her show:

Speaking of performances, the Grammy’s just got a lot more exciting, now that Beyonce has been added to the list of performers. Beyonce is nominated for 9 awards and of course she just made the announcement heard round the world……..Remember that whole thing about being pregnant with twins that led to 6.4 million likes on Instagram?

BTW, The Minnesota Twins made the expectant parents a super cute present- Jerseys saying, Bey, Jay and Blue Ivy on the backs and two Twins onesies. They tweeted a photo of the jerseys and said Hey @Beyonce, we heard the good news… Where should we send these?

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle have finally been photographed together!! The couple has been keeping their relationship hidden from cameras and have avoided being photographed together until now. They were out and about in London on Wednesday night, giving paparazzi a chance to snap some pics!

Ivanka Trump’s clothing line has been dropped from Nordstrom for 2017. The brand has been removed from the department store’s master list of brands sold and the company plans to phase out her products, but the company says it is based solely on the brand’s performance and not related to President Trump. The statement from Nordstrom says “Each year we cut about 10 percent (of brands) and refresh our assortment with about the same amount. In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.” The decision was purely business, not a political statement one way or the other.