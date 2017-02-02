Ashley’s Morning Scoop 2.2.17

Beyonce nearly broke the internet yesterday when she took to Instagram to post some BIG news. “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.” The post showed a photo of Queen Bey with a pretty sizeable baby bump and received 6.4 million likes and over 339,000 comments on her baby bump photo, less than eight hours after it was posted, breaking the record previously set by Selena Gomez’s Coca Cola post. The twins will join Blue Ivy who is already 5!

Random tidbit for today- Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate on This Is Us says she had only $0.81 in her bank account when she booked the NBC hit show. Metz says she had struggled with random odd acting jobs and stayed with friends until NBC called.

Johnny Depp has filed a lawsuit against his former money management team, saying they cost him millions of dollars. In response, the team at TMG says Depp was responsible for his own financial negligence and they warned him that his frivolous spending would cause problems. They also listed just some of the items the actor spent his money on:

– Over $75 million on 14 residences, including a 45-acre chateau in the South of France, a chain of islands in the Bahamas, multiple houses in Hollywood, several penthouse lofts in downtown Los Angeles and a horse farm in Kentucky.

– $18 million to “acquire and renovate a 150 foot luxury yacht.”

– Millions more buying and maintaining 45 luxury vehicles.

– $30,000 per month on expensive wines flown from all over the world.

– $3 million to blast the ashes of Hunter S. Thompson out of a custom-made cannon in Aspen, Colorado.

– Tens of millions on “a massive and extremely expensive art collection,” including “world class jewelry,” about 70 collectible guitars and over 200 works by artists such as Warhol, Klimt, Basquiat, and Modigliani.

– Millions on collectibles and memorabilia involving icons such as Marilyn Monroe, John Dillinger and Marlon Brando. The collection is so extensive it fills “12 storage facilities” and cost over $1 million just to archive.

– $300,000 per month on 40 full-time employees.

– $150,000 per month on full-time security guards that protect him and his family “24/7, 365 days a year” wherever they go.

– $200,000 per month on private planes.

– $10 million over the years on supporting various friends and family, including $4 million invested into a failed music label run by a friend.

And, of course, let us not forget his marriage to Amber Heard cost him $7 million because he went against TMG’s advice and didn’t get a pre-nup…..