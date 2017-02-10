Ashley’s Morning Scoop 2.10.17

It’s apparently the time for celebrity twins….. first Beyonce and Jay Z announced her pregnancy, then Madonna adopted twin girls and now….. NOW, George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins! People have been speculating for a while now that she was pregnant, turns out it wasn’t one too many burgers (eyeroll). I shouldn’t have to tell you that her maternity style is on point!

Model Rosie Huntington-Whitely and her action-star fiancé, Jason Statham are expecting their first child as well! They shared a photo of Rosie showing off her bump on a beach!

Hollywood stars are coming out of the woodwork to showcase their hidden singing talent! Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are the most recent to come to mind. Enter Jake Gyllenhaal………. Man, he can sing!

Bob Costas has passed the Olympic torch to Mike Tirico. After serving as NBC’s prime-time Olympic host since 1992, Costas is stepping down and handing duties over to Mike Tirico beginning with the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, NBC announced Thursday.

The Grammy’s are on Sunday… Finally!

In honor of the most anticipated awards show, here are some tidbits-

Back in 2006, Kelly Clarkson revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer the morning of her first Grammy ceremony and spent the whole day crying before learning the next day that it was a mix-up! How awful is that!?!? I mean, good that it was false, but what a terrible mix-up!

PS, Kelly is benefitting from a Grammy Loophole that allowed her to be nominated for an award this year. “Piece by Piece” was first released as a single on February 24, 2015, making it ineligible for Sunday’s Grammys. The period of eligibility was October 1, 2015 to September 30, 2016. However, the live American Idol version, which she performed on the show on February 25, 2016, was then released as a single on February 29. That version fell within the eligibility period, so it received the nod.

Cassadee Pope’s Grammy nomination marks the first time a VOICE contestant has been nominated for Music’s biggest night!