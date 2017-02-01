Ashley’s Morning Scoop 2.1.17

Bethenny Frankel’s ex-husband, Jason Hoppy was arrested last week for stalking & harassing the Real Housewives star. “The complainant said Hoppy had sent numerous emails and FaceTime calls numbering in the hundreds after a cease and desist letter was sent on November 22, 2016,” the NYPD told Page Six in a statement. “On Friday, January 27, the suspect approached her and a friend at her child’s school at around 8:15 a.m. and tried to provoke a fight. He said, ‘I will destroy you, you can get all the lawyers you want, you’ve been warned.’” Hours later, Hoppy was arrested and charged with harassment in the first degree and stalking in the fourth degree, a spokeswoman for the NYPD told Page Six. At his arraignment, a judge issued a restraining order against Hoppy.

Looks like Selena and The Weeknd are making their romance super official, first was Selena’s Instagram post which makes things pretty official and now the two will be attending the Grammy’s together making it SUPER official!

Rob Lowe is in the market for a personal assistant, and posted the job description on a website targeting personal assistants. Among the requirements:

— Never assume anything

— Ensure the CLIENT [Rob] is fed and has coffee throughout the day

— Schedule haircuts every episode for the CLIENT

— Ensure that the CLIENT HAS A DINNER PLAN IF ARRIVING HOME LATER THAN 8 PM in the evening

— Make sure you let Estate staff know if the CLIENT wants a Jacuzzi turned on or a massage ordered for his arrival

— Willing to travel on location as requested and serve as the CLIENT’S body man

— Able to lift up to 25 pounds as required to support THE CLIENT

Rob’s team says the description doesn’t match any pertaining to employment with him, but adds … “We can confirm coffee is his number one priority in life.”

Apparently it pays $70k plus benefits. Takers?