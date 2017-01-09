Ashley’s Morning Scoop 1.9.17

Arrests were made today in Paris in connection with the October robbery of Kim Kardashian. French police began arresting 16 people around the city this morning, and it’s believed they will be brought in front of a magistrate today. DNA was found on a cross necklace that was dropped by the robbers as well as in the hotel room and police had surveillance on a pair of the robbers over the past few weeks.

Mariah Carey took to Twitter last night to release a short statement on what went down NYE, “I haven’t really addressed the situation of what happened on New Year’s Eve and in time, I will,” she says in the nearly two-minute clip. “But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirits and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world. It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues that chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control. I’m gonna take a break from media moments, social media moments. Although I am going to fulfill my professional obligations, this is an important time for me to finally take a moment for myself and to deal with my loved ones and to prepare for my upcoming tour in March. … I can’t wait to sing for you again.”

Perhaps part of the reason we love Golden Globe winner Emma Stone so much is that she’s so awesomely awkward. Yes, she’s gorgeous and talented and hilarious, but she’s also awkward, just like us. The best part of last night’s Golden Globes came when LaLa Land scored it’s 4th win in as many nominations and writer/director Damien Chazelle got up to accept the award for Best Screenplay. Chazelle leaned over to his left to hug his girlfriend, but Emma thought he was going in for the hug with her, so it was kind of like she joined in on a hug. All three of them had surprised looks on their faces and Emma could be seen mouthing; “That was weird, I’m sorry!”

Emma wasn’t the only person who got denied last night, when Hugh Laurie got up to accept his award, Taylor Swift’s ex, Tom Hiddleston put out his hand for a shake/hi-five type thing and Hugh just left him hanging!

People can’t seem to get the movie Hidden Figures right, twice last night it was called “Hidden Fences.” Once on the red carpet and another time up on stage by Michael Keaton.

Happy Birthday to everyone’s favorite Duchess, Kate Middleton!