Ashley’s Morning Scoop 1.6.17

Big news in the music world, Ed Sheeran released two new singles at midnight, giving us his first new material in nearly two years. The Brit took to social media for the release and told fans “Cause I’ve been away for a bit here’s two singles rather than one – Castle On The Hill & Shape Of You.”

You can hear both songs HERE!

Lamar Odom has left a San Diego rehab facility after completing a 35-day treatment program and rumors are already circulating that he may be headed for his own reality show! Odom was spotted out on a shopping spree in Beverly Hills and described his experience in rehab as life-changing.

Serena Williams is finally showing off her MASSIVE engagement ring from Reddit founder Alex Ohanian and it’s a beaut! Have a look for yourself HERE!