Ashley’s Morning Scoop 1.5.17

Angelina Jolie filed some legal documents saying she agrees with her estranged husband, Brad Pitt, and their legal documents should be kept private, but it’s the reasoning that’s a little shocking. Brad had a cow after Jolie filed some unsealed documents trying to prevent him from altering their custody agreement. According to documents filed by Jolie’s attorney, he is trying to “deflect from [his] own role in the media storm which has engulfed the parties’ children,” and Brad is lashing out because he’s “terrified that the public will learn the truth” about what actually happened on the family plane last fall.

We are a month away from the Super Bowl and halftime performer, Lady Gaga is promising there will be no wardrobe malfunctions during her show. Her style team is apparently planning to use toupee tape to tape her into every inch of her clothing.

Speaking of Gaga, rumors are circulating that a stadium tour may be in the works for this summer, after her team has contacted the folks at Fenway Park for a potential concert date.

Kylie Jenner’s 2017 calendar is racy and apparently incorrect….the mini mogul’s birthday is August 10th, but on her calendar, it’s marked as August 20th…. Oops!