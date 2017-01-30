Ashley’s Morning Scoop 1.30.17

The SAG Awards were last night and they were actually full of surprises…….

Ok, it wasn’t all surprises, Emma Stone won for Female Actor in Leading Role for La La Land……..

Buuuut, the male taking home the trophy wasn’t Ryan Gosling or Casey Affleck……..

Yep, Denzel Washington took home the SAG for his role in Fences!

Here is a look at all of last night’s winners:

FILM:

Cast in a Motion Picture: “Hidden Figures”

Female Actor in a Leading Role: Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Male Actor in a Leading Role: Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Viola Davis, “Fences”

Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: “Hacksaw Ridge”

TELEVISION:

Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Male Actor in a Comedy Series: William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Ensemble in a Comedy Series: “Orange is the New Black”

Female Actor in Drama Series: Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Male Actor in Drama Series: John Lithgow, “The Crown”

Ensemble in a Drama Series: “Stranger Things”

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Bryan Cranston, “All the Way”

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series: “Game of Thrones”

Lifetime Achievement Award: Lily Tomlin

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling weren’t the original leads for La La Land! Miles Teller and Emma Watson were originally cast, in fact “Miles was offered $4 million to star in ‘La La Land,’ but he said he wanted $6 million. Watson was offered the lead female role, but she initially wouldn’t commit. Then she began making all these crazy demands, like rehearsals for the film must be done in London — for a film called ‘La La Land!’ They jumped through hoops to make it work with her, but she just didn’t feel the film was right for her,” according to sources. The two were apparently too demanding and “Producers finally cast Emma Stone — and once she was on board, Ryan Gosling jumped at the chance to work with her again.”

Kim Kardashian’s robbers apparently took apart the star’s jewelry and melted it down before selling it in Antwerp…. Well, all of it, except her $4 Million, 20-carat Engagement ring. One of the detained robbers told French police that there is a person who has the ring, because everyone was too afraid to sell it given how recognizable it is.