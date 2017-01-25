Ashley’s Morning Scoop 1.25.17

Erin Andrews opened up about her secret battle with cervical cancer saying she didn’t even tell her co-workers her diagnosis and refused to miss any games. The NFL on FOX sideline reporter and Dancing with the Stars host had a successful surgery to remove the cancer and thankfully didn’t need any chemotherapy or radiation.

Hamilton creator Lin Manuel Miranda is on the verge of history after yesterday’s Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana. If he wins, he’d become the 13th—and youngest—artist to EGOT, or win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Miranda already has two Grammys, multiple Tonys, and an Emmy for his work on the Tonys.

Ed Sheeran has a collaboration wishlist and there’s one person sitting atop that list, Beyonce. The two have performed live together several times, but Sheeran hopes for an original collaboration with Queen Bey herself….. put me on the waiting list for that single!

It looks like Taylor Swift’s ex-Calvin Harris is channeling all his free time into his music. Now that he is Taylor-free, 20-17 is shaping up to be a productive year for the Scottish DJ who says he will be releasing 10 new tracks this year!

Apparently Ciara has some news to share this week, but she isn’t sharing it just yet. Instead, she took to Twitter with the caption “Exciting News To Share With You All This Week! Sharing My Good Vibes With You All!” alongside a video of her doing what she does best! See it HERE!

Bruno Mars will return to the Grammy stage for the first time since 2013 as he has just joined the performance lineup for the February 12th show! He joins previously announced performers Adele, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban and of course, the show will be hosted by James Cordon…. It’s really shaping up to be the best version of Carpool Karaoke ever!