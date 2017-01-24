Ashley’s Morning Scoop 1.24.17

Olivia Munn isn’t exactly putting out the fire when it comes to the Rodgers family controversy; in fact she’s kind of fanning the flames. She posted a handwritten letter to Instagram following the Packers loss to the Falcons on Sunday, thanking fans who stood by her boyfriend Aaron Rodgers and his teammates. Several fans commented on her post, showing their support for Rodgers and Munn liked the comments…

“Thank you for standing by Aaron when his own family sold stories to the media in the recent weeks and tried very hard to wreck his momentum. He is lucky to have found you. Real love is a gift.”

“This team looked like a family this season & Aaron Rodgers had a great year, thank you for being his biggest supporter after his family caused so much negative distractions. Enjoy the off season.”

The 2017 Oscar Nominations came out this morning! It shouldn’t be a surprise that La La Land scored 14 nominations, tying a record set by All About Eve and Titanic.

Meryl Streep got her 20th Oscar Nomination for her role in Florence Foster Jenkins.

Amy Adams got left off the Oscar nominations, prompting many to say she was snubbed for her role in Arrival. To make matters worse, Oscars.com accidentally added Adams to list for Best Actress! Now, that’s throwing some salt in the wound!

Another noticeable snub was Taraji P Henson being left out of the lead actress category for her role in Hidden Figures. It wasn’t a total loss for the film though, as Octavia Spencer got the nod for Supporting Actress and the film itself was nominated for Best Picture!

Finding Dory got left off the Animated picture list and Hugh Grant didn’t make the cut for Best Actor for his role in Florence Foster Jenkins.

Mel Gibson made his return to the Oscars with nominations for Best Director and Best Picture for Hacksaw Ridge.

