Ashley’s Morning Scoop 1.23.17

With the stage set for Super Bowl 51 in Houston, Luke Bryan has been announced as the National Anthem performer! The Patriots and Falcons will face off on Sunday, February 5th! #BirdFam

Madonna, Scarlett Johansson, Chrissy Teigen, Ariana Grande, Blake Lively and P!nk were just some of the celebs joining the millions of women marching across America on Saturday. Taylor Swift couldn’t make it to actually march, but she did tweet her support to all those protesting, saying “So much love, pride, and respect for those who marched. I’m proud to be a woman today, and every day. #WomensMarch.”

Taylor wasn’t the only celeb voicing her support, Ciara couldn’t make it either, but she made sure to send her support in the cutest way, joined by husband Russell Wilson and her adorable son, Future….. see the super sweet video HERE!!

In shocking news, Justin Bieber isn’t a fan of The Weeknd…. I mean, the fact that this is news is baffling, right? The Weeknd is supposedly dating Selena Gomez, the Biebs ex…. of course he doesn’t like him!

Kanye West seems to be improving since his hospitalization two months ago. He has been focusing on being a good dad and husband and also some projects in the works. “Kanye has a few surprise projects coming up that involves music and concerts in the spring and summer,” our source shared. “Plus he is working on his fashion line and some collaborations.”