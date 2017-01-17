Ashley’s Morning Scoop 1.17.17

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s divorce has been finalized as of last Friday. Depp’s order to pay Heard $7 million will stand. The judge also rejected Depp’s request for $100,000 from Heard for delaying the proceedings, and both parties are responsible for paying their own attorney’s fees, despite Heard’s request that Depp pay hers.

It seems that Justin Bieber is inserting himself into Selena Gomez’s business….. a source close to Bieber says Justin believes Selena is an opportunist…. the singer says he’s been there, and believes Selena’s using The Weeknd for promotion! The two are working on some music together, but we will have to see how that plays out!

Last night might have been my favorite episode of the Bachelor ever and I will give you one reason…

BACKSTREET’S BACK!!

Anytime you can work in the Backstreet Boys with the drama of the Bachelor, it’s a winner. The Boys dropped by the house and serenaded the girls before informing them that they’d be performing with them that night…. Cue my jealousy and add that to my bucket list!

The thing that continues to baffle me is how Corrine has survived without her Nanny, Raquel this long… She says Raquel makes her bed everyday, cuts up her cucumber and veggies…..I mean, the girl can’t even cut up her own cucumber!

And as if we didn’t like Corrine enough- she confronts Nick wearing only a trench coat and then went to sleep before the Rose Ceremony because she already had a rose…..ugh!

I do love that Vanessa decided to actually tell Nick what everyone was thinking about Corrine and him and basically laid it all there, saying she doesn’t know what he’s looking for based off Corrine. Does he want someone to marry or someone to…..