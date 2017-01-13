Ashley’s Morning Scoop 1.13.17

4 of the people arrested in connection to the armed robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris back in October have been indicted. One 64-year-old man was charged with conspiracy and helping arrange the resale of stolen jewelry. His lawyer denied any involvement. Two more suspects, age 63 and 44, have also been indicted for conspiracy, robbery, kidnapping and forceable confinement. A fourth suspect, Gary M., age 27, identified as the brother of Kardashian West’s Paris chauffeur, also appeared before a French judge and was charged with assisting an armed robbery and kidnapping.

Ed Sheeran says that while on his year-long hiatus, he doubled in size and that suddenly sweatpants were the only thing fit. He blames the weight gain on beer and says when he cut that out, he lost 50 pounds! He says he didn’t realize how many calories he was actually burning when performing until he took a break. Fear not Sheeran fans, he has resumed drinking beer, he has just added some exercise to his routine as well.

Taylor Swift is hoping to make her Beverly Hills home an historic landmark. The mansion is known as the Samuel Goldwyn Estate and was built in 1934. Former tenants include Marlene Dietrich, Charlie Chaplin, Clark Gable and Frank Capra. Swift bought the house in 2015 for $25 million……. That’s all.

Turns out the 30 minute short featuring Joseph Fiennes portraying the late Michael Jackson won’t actually be viewed by anyone after all. The production company behind the film has pulled it after fan backlash. Jackson’s own daughter, Paris expressed her displeasure on Twitter saying she the whole thing was incredibly offensive and insulting and felt it was the goal of the production to insult her late father and godmother. Sky announced the decision with the following statement: “We have taken the decision not to broadcast Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon, a half-hour episode from the Sky Arts Urban Myths series, in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson’s immediate family. We set out to take a lighthearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offense.” Sky added that Fiennes fully supports the decision.