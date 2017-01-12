Ashley’s Morning Scoop 1.12.17

So, I told you yesterday that Ed Sheeran confirmed he will be on Carpool Karaoke at some point this year, but he says he doesn’t want to sing his own songs and luckily for us, he gave a preview of what it could sound like when he performed the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air on UK radio.

And by the way, Ed’s upcoming album will be released on March 3rd!

Speaking of the UK, their #1 Bachelor, Prince Harry, may not be a bachelor for much longer as his relationship with Suits actress, Meghan Markle continues to heat up. He’s met her parents, they’ve been vacationing together and friends of the couple are fully expect to see an engagement announcement later this year.

There’s been a lot of speculation that JLo and Drake are a real couple, and if you had any doubts, this should clear it up for you….. Drake bought his lady a $100,000 Tiffany necklace- a 17″ diamond strand— which features over 15 carats worth of round, pear and marquise-shaped diamonds set in platinum to be more specific.

Selena Gomez has been spotted getting cozy with a new man…. The Weeknd! The two were photographed kissing and cuddling in LA this week, but it’s reportedly new and nothing serious. Of course, the new potential hookup doesn’t come without drama, as Selena is friends with Gigi Hadid, sister of the Weeknd’s recent ex, Bella. The Squad drama struggle is real!