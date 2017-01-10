Ashley’s Morning Scoop 1.10.17

Casey Affleck took home his first Golden Globe statue for Best actor and forgot to thank one important person in his life… his brother Ben! Unfortunately for Casey, Ben was on Jimmy Kimmel last night and decided to roast his brother on National TV! What’s that they say about payback?

Ed Sheeran set a new Spotify record after releasing two singles last week. “Shape Of You” and “Castle On The Hill” combined for 13 million global streams in the first 24 hours and a combined 25.8 million global spins in the first 48 hours.

Apparently Paris police believe that the robbery of Kim Kardashian was an inside job after her chauffeur and his brother were among the 17 people arrested in connection with the armed robbery. Kim will now have to watch a video of the 17 men arrested, which is being sent to her in the US.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Joie have released their first joint statement since separating back in September; “The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

Can we take a second and ponder how in the heck Corrine got the group date rose on the Bachelor last night? Even if Nick likes her approach to winning his heart, he has to know that giving the rose to the girl who constantly interrupts his one on one time with other girls and voluntarily takes her top off will rile the other girls up a bit!