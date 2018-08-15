Young Mother Father Kissing Baby. Studio shot on white background..

Are you the better parent?

No, it’s not a competition, but according to a recent survey, a third of women consider themselves to be a better parent than their partner and a third of the men agreed.

Roughly half of the parents surveyed (54 per cent of men, 53 per cent of women) said they think both partners parent equally as well.

Only 6 percent of men and women thought men were the better partner, oops!

Maybe that’s because when Dad’s on duty he calls it babysitting! Seriously though guys, it’s NOT babysitting when it’s your own kid. If it were, moms would be making a fortune in hourly wages. Hmmm… maybe we should rethink this!

It does seem like we make it such a big deal when Dads are just doing dad-like things.  Is that just because it’s adorable to see our big manly men being so vulnerable with our sweet little children or is it because it’s like an eclipse, it only happens on rare occasions?  Kidding guys, parenting takes a village and we all have to play our parts. Without our partners to pick up even the slightest amount of slack, we’d feel like we were being buried alive under laundry, paw patrol and princess dresses.  So, to every parent out there, male or female, whether you’re navigating this tricky road solo or with a partner in crime, we salute you!

 

 

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.