Melissa in Tacoma is our contestant this morning… it’s our special Musical Monday Edition of Are You Smarter Than Ashley? They’ll play 5 song clips, you need to give us the artist and title… The playing field has been leveled… it’s anyone’s game… who will win?
Listen here!
Are You Smarter Than Ashley?
Melissa in Tacoma is our contestant this morning… it’s our special Musical Monday Edition of Are You Smarter Than Ashley? They’ll play 5 song clips, you need to give us the artist and title… The playing field has been leveled… it’s anyone’s game… who will win?