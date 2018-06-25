LOS ANGELES - FEB 28: Lady Gaga at the 88th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals at the Dolby Theater on February 28, 2016 in Los Angeles, CA

Are You Smarter Than Ashley?

Melissa in Tacoma is our contestant this morning… it’s our special Musical Monday Edition of Are You Smarter Than Ashley? They’ll play 5 song clips, you need to give us the artist and title… The playing field has been leveled… it’s anyone’s game… who will win?
Listen here!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
