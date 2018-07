Are You Ready for the Heat? [tips]

Will it’s been awhile, and certainly not the excessive heat wave our friends across the country experience and thankfully we don’t usually get the humidity but…it’s gonna be hot for Seattle, and it’s coming on quick. You ready?

There are some obvious things, sure. But also good reminders (HERE)

But what if you don’t have an air conditioner? Some helpful tips on that (HERE)\

Here are some ways to keep your pets cool (HERE)