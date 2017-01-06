“WE ARE OK”

Have you ever woke up to a text that doesn’t make any sense? You wonder WHAT???? It happened to me today. My sister texted me saying “we are okay” she and her husband were being evacuated from the airport. YES Ft. Laurderdale Hollywood Airport. (Story: KOMOTV)

I am so grateful she is okay. So sad for the families of those dead and wounded. It is a mixed feeling to say “Yay” she’s Okay when others are not. It’s amazing how vulnerable this life we take for granted can be, in the blink of an eye everything can change.

As a life coach I believe in “Dancing In the Moment” Enjoying the now…NOW… being in the present rather than being anxious for “the next” (Like the Big Game tomorrow) but being present where we are, when we are, and who we are with. Giving each moment our all so we have no regrets. Here’s to living in the moment!!!