ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 2017: A group of protest signs rise above the crowd as thousands of protesters walk in the Atlanta march for social justice and women the day after President Trump's inauguration in Atlanta GA on January 21 2017.

Are We Too Political?

With today’s political climate, it seems like politics comes up everywhere we turn. Even awards shows have become platforms for political statements. Allan & Ashley talk to listeners about whether this is good, bad, and get their opinion on this issue that affects all of us.
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

