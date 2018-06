Apple’s IOS 12 Can Help With Phone Addiction And Multiple Facetime Participants.

The new IOS 12 update has features to help with phone addiction and allows you to Facetime with up to 31 people!

A Do Not Disturb during Bedtime,” which, when turned on, hides notifications received during a pre-selected time period is just one of the ways this new update can help you ease away from your phone a bit.

Check out the full story HERE.

Facetime with up to 31 people now…details HERE.