And The Appetizer Goes To…[Award Winning Bites & Recipes]

Here are some super delicious one-bites (as I like to call them) for your Oscar viewing pleasure! Things like Parmesan Won Ton Crackers, Goat Cheese & Walnut Stuffed Celery and Guacamole Deviled Eggs…what! LOL.

Check out the award winners (recipes) HERE

Image recipe (add the fig your way) HERE