If you were getting bored with just EATING chocolate, well now you’re in luck!

A company out of Florida is selling a product called Coco Loko, which is essentially a cocoa based powder that you can snort for energy. The powder also contains lots of ingredients commonly found in energy drinks, like taurine and guarana.

The product is DEFINITELY not approved by the FDA yet, but it is legal. Should you try it? There’s some debate about that so you may want to hold off for now.

Full story HERE