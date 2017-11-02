Credit: Glynnis Jones | BigStockPhoto.com

Andy Grammer, Goo Goo Dolls, Flo Rida and More Set for “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade”

A family tradition for millions!  With a lineup of spectacular floats, fun entertainment and newest balloons is all set for 2017! Plus, relive the magic of past parades—discover our proud history now!

The  Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017 is once again packed with musical performances and celebs:

Andy Grammer, 98 Degrees, Flo Rida, Goo Goo Dolls, Bebe Rexha and Sabrina Carpenter are among the many artists who’ll be riding on floats and singing during the event. 

Others on the bill include Motown legend Smokey Robinson, and Wyclef Jean.

In addition, Top Chef stars Tom Colicchio and Padma Lakshmi will ride floats, as will the Muppets, and Miss America 2018, Cara Mund. 

Then add 1,000 clowns, 1,100 cheerleaders and dancers, 12 marching bands, 17 giant balloons and 26 floats.

Hosted by Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker, get underway at 9 a.m. in all time zones. The show will encore at 2 p.m.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast airs November 23 on NBC.  

AboutShellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
