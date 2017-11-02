Andy Grammer, Goo Goo Dolls, Flo Rida and More Set for “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade”

A family tradition for millions! With a lineup of spectacular floats, fun entertainment and newest balloons is all set for 2017! Plus, relive the magic of past parades—discover our proud history now!

The Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017 is once again packed with musical performances and celebs:

Andy Grammer, 98 Degrees, Flo Rida, Goo Goo Dolls, Bebe Rexha and Sabrina Carpenter are among the many artists who’ll be riding on floats and singing during the event.

Others on the bill include Motown legend Smokey Robinson, and Wyclef Jean.



In addition, Top Chef stars Tom Colicchio and Padma Lakshmi will ride floats, as will the Muppets, and Miss America 2018, Cara Mund.

Then add 1,000 clowns, 1,100 cheerleaders and dancers, 12 marching bands, 17 giant balloons and 26 floats.

Hosted by Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker, get underway at 9 a.m. in all time zones. The show will encore at 2 p.m.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast airs November 23 on NBC.