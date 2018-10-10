American Music Awards: Taylor Swift , Camila Cabello Led The Night [list of winners and video recap]

The 2018 American Music Awards opened with the first awards show performance in three years from Taylor Swift at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, which aired live on ABC.

The night’s lineup included Cardi B, Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood, twenty one pilots, Jennifer Lopez and many more artists.

Check out the evening (HERE). And of course most of the winners below:

Collaboration of the Year

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”

Bruno Mars & Cardi B “Finesse”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant To Be”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”

Tour of the Year

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

U2

Favorite Music Video

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana”

Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

Drake “God’s Plan”

Favorite Social Artist

BTS

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

Drake

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock

Drake “Scorpion”

Ed Sheeran “÷ (Divide)”

Taylor Swift “reputation”

Must see moments…

Favorite Female Artist – Country Kelsea Ballerini Maren Morris Carrie Underwood Favorite Duo or Group – Country Dan + Shay Florida Georgia Line​​​​​​​ LANCO Favorite Album – Country Kane Brown “Kane Brown” Luke Combs “This One’s For You” Thomas Rhett “Life Changes” Favorite Song – Country Kane Brown “Heaven” Dan + Shay “Tequila”​​​​​​​ Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant To Be”



Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

Drake “Scorpion”

Lil Uzi Vert “Luv Is Rage 2”

Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys”

Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

Drake “God’s Plan”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

Khalid

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Ella Mai

Rihanna

SZA

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Portugal. The Man

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Shawn Mendes

P!NK

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Artist – Latin

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Ozuna

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

MercyMe

Zach Williams

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

The Chainsmokers

Marshmello

Zedd

Favorite Soundtrack