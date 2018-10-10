American Music Awards: Taylor Swift , Camila Cabello Led The Night [list of winners and video recap]

The 2018 American Music Awards opened with the first awards show performance in three years from Taylor Swift at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, which aired live on ABC.
The night’s lineup included Cardi B, Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood, twenty one pilots, Jennifer Lopez and many more artists.
Check out the evening (HERE). And of course most of the winners below:
Collaboration of the Year
- Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana”
- Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”
- Bruno Mars & Cardi B “Finesse”
- Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant To Be”
- Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”
Tour of the Year
- Beyoncé & JAY-Z
- Bruno Mars
- Ed Sheeran
- Taylor Swift
- U2
Favorite Music Video
- Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana”
- Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
- Drake “God’s Plan”
Favorite Social Artist
- BTS
- Cardi B
- Ariana Grande
- Demi Lovato
- Shawn Mendes
Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
- Drake
- Post Malone
- Ed Sheeran
Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
- Camila Cabello
- Cardi B
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock
- Imagine Dragons
- Maroon 5
- Migos
Favorite Album – Pop/Rock
- Drake “Scorpion”
- Ed Sheeran “÷ (Divide)”
- Taylor Swift “reputation”
Must see moments…
- Favorite Female Artist – Country
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Maren Morris
- Carrie Underwood
Favorite Duo or Group – Country
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- LANCO
Favorite Album – Country
- Kane Brown “Kane Brown”
- Luke Combs “This One’s For You”
- Thomas Rhett “Life Changes”
Favorite Song – Country
- Kane Brown “Heaven”
- Dan + Shay “Tequila”
- Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant To Be”
Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Post Malone
Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
- Drake “Scorpion”
- Lil Uzi Vert “Luv Is Rage 2”
- Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys”
Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop
- Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
- Drake “God’s Plan”
- Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”
Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
- Khalid
- Bruno Mars
- The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
- Ella Mai
- Rihanna
- SZA
Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock
- Imagine Dragons
- Panic! At The Disco
- Portugal. The Man
Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary
- Shawn Mendes
- P!NK
- Ed Sheeran
Favorite Artist – Latin
- J Balvin
- Daddy Yankee
- Ozuna
Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
- Lauren Daigle
- MercyMe
- Zach Williams
Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
- The Chainsmokers
- Marshmello
- Zedd
Favorite Soundtrack
- “Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By”
- “The Greatest Showman”
- “The Fate of the Furious: The Album”