Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

American Music Awards: Taylor Swift , Camila Cabello Led The Night [list of winners and video recap]

The 2018 American Music Awards opened with the first awards show performance in three years from Taylor Swift  at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, which aired live on ABC.

The night’s lineup included Cardi B, Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood, twenty one pilots, Jennifer Lopez and many more artists.

Check out the evening  (HERE).  And of course most of the winners below:

Collaboration of the Year

  • Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana”
  • Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”
  • Bruno Mars & Cardi B “Finesse”
  • Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant To Be”
  • Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”

Tour of the Year

  • Beyoncé & JAY-Z
  • Bruno Mars
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Taylor Swift
  • U2

Favorite Music Video

  • Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana”
  • Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
  • Drake “God’s Plan”

Favorite Social Artist

  • BTS
  • Cardi B
  • Ariana Grande
  • Demi Lovato
  • Shawn Mendes

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

  • Drake
  • Post Malone
  • Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

  • Camila Cabello
  • Cardi B
  • Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock

  • Imagine Dragons
  • Maroon 5
  • Migos

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock

  • Drake “Scorpion”
  • Ed Sheeran “÷ (Divide)”
  • Taylor Swift “reputation”

Must see moments…

 

  • Favorite Female Artist – Country
    • Kelsea Ballerini
    • Maren Morris
    • Carrie Underwood

    Favorite Duo or Group – Country

    • Dan + Shay
    • Florida Georgia Line​​​​​​​
    • LANCO

    Favorite Album – Country

    • Kane Brown “Kane Brown”
    • Luke Combs “This One’s For You”
    • Thomas Rhett “Life Changes”

    Favorite Song – Country

    • Kane Brown “Heaven”
    • Dan + Shay “Tequila”​​​​​​​
    • Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant To Be”

Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

  • Cardi B
  • Drake
  • Post Malone

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

  • Drake “Scorpion”
  • Lil Uzi Vert “Luv Is Rage 2”
  • Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys”

Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

  • Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
  • Drake “God’s Plan”
  • Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

  • Khalid
  • Bruno Mars
  • The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

  • Ella Mai
  • Rihanna
  • SZA

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock

  • Imagine Dragons
  • Panic! At The Disco
  • Portugal. The Man

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary

  • Shawn Mendes
  • P!NK
  • Ed Sheeran

Favorite Artist – Latin

  • J Balvin
  • Daddy Yankee
  • Ozuna

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

  • Lauren Daigle
  • MercyMe
  • Zach Williams

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

  • The Chainsmokers
  • Marshmello
  • Zedd

Favorite Soundtrack

  • “Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By”
  • “The Greatest Showman”
  • “The Fate of the Furious: The Album”

About Shellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.