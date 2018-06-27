Alright Simpsons, we believe!

It sounds so silly to quote the Simpsons predictions like Matt Groening is some sort of modern-day Nostradamus, but, if you haven’t been paying attention, it might be time to start!
The latest Simpsons prediction that could prove to be truth comes from the World Cup. In 1997 The Simpsons featured Portgal vs Mexico in a soccer game to determine the greatest nation on Earth and here, in 2018, Portugal and Mexico could be on the path to playing in that game in real life! The two countries are on a crash course to face each other in the World Cup finals if all the stars line up right. Now, before you go poo-pooing this, let’s take a look at some of the biggest predictions they got right
Siegfried & Roy’s Tiger Attack– Predicted in 1993, came true in 2003
Autocorrect Fails– Predicted in 1994, came true in 2007
Facetime– Predicted in 1995, came true in 2010
Faulty Voter Machines– Predicted in 2008, came true in 2012
The God Particle– Predicted in 1998, came true in 2012
NSA Spying Scandal– Predicted in 2007, came true in 2013
Smartwatches– Predicted in 1995, came true in 2014
America’s Ebola Outbreak– Predicted in 1997, came true in 2014
FIFA’s Corruption Scandal– Predicted in 2014, came true in 2015
Greece’s Debt Default– Predicted in 2012, came true in 2015
Bengt Holmström wins The Nobel Prize– Predicted in 2010, came true in 2016
President Donald Trump– Predicted in 2000, came true in 2016
Lady Gaga’s halftime show– Predicted in 2012, came true in 2017
Disney’s Fox Takeover– Predicted in 1998, came true in 2017
Team USA’s Olympic Curling Win– Predicted in 2010, came true in 2018