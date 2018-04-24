Allan Get’s Emotional After Big Announcement!

We all know someone touched by cancer.  Help us honor those who are battling and those we’ve lost to this awful disease.

Every dollar gets us one step closer to a cure and blood-borne cancers, like Leukemia, are some of the most valuable to research because curing this can lead to a cure for other cancers!

You can donate to Allan’s LLS MAN OF THE YEAR CAMPAIGN by joining our team with ANY donation amount. Together, we can battle cancer.  Text “Help L-L-S” to 41444 enter your donation amount and mention Allan Fee’s team. Be apart of our team that’s “Doin’ Good” at WARM 106.9.

About Warm 106.9

Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
