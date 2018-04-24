Allan Get’s Emotional After Big Announcement!

We all know someone touched by cancer. Help us honor those who are battling and those we’ve lost to this awful disease.

Every dollar gets us one step closer to a cure and blood-borne cancers, like Leukemia, are some of the most valuable to research because curing this can lead to a cure for other cancers!

You can donate to Allan’s LLS MAN OF THE YEAR CAMPAIGN by joining our team with ANY donation amount. Together, we can battle cancer. Text “Help L-L-S” to 41444 enter your donation amount and mention Allan Fee’s team. Be apart of our team that’s “Doin’ Good” at WARM 106.9.