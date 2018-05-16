Allan & Ashley’s Top 5 Patios!

Sun’s out, dine out!

We have compiled a list of the Top 5 patios around town. The food & drinks are top notch and the views are even better!

Click on the photos to go to each website!

5. mbar– South Lake Union

(photo courtesy of mbar seattle)

4. Boathouse 19– Tacoma

(courtesy of Boathouse 19 Facebook page)

3. Anthony’s Homeport– Edmonds

2. Salty’s– Redondo Beach

(Photo courtesy of Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority)

1. Ray’s Boathouse & Cafe– Shilshole Bay

(Photo courtesy of Ray’s Cafe)

