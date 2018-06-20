Someone’s Getting Fired For This One

Credit: nd3000 | BigStockPhoto.com

Ya really can’t make this stuff up… A restaurant in China was forced to shut its doors after an all-you-can-eat promotion backfired and sent the eatery deep into debt.  The owners of the Jiamener hot pot restaurant, which offered all-you-can-eat meals at the eatery for a $19 monthly pass, led to the restaurant’s downfall when customers started sharing their cards with friends and family members. The promotion caused the restaurant’s number of daily customers to skyrocket to more than 500 a day without much profit coming into the business, sending it about $78,000 into debt in less than a month. Su Jie, co-owner of the eatery, blamed the business’ closing on a lack of business expertise among the owners. “The uncivilized behavior of the diners was secondary — the main problem was our poor management,”

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
