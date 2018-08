All Simpsons All the Time

South Carolina is now home to the world’s first full-service Kwik-E-Mart store from “The Simpsons.”

The Kwik-E-Mart, a convenience store in the sitcom, opened at Myrtle Beach’s Broadway at the Beach shopping center last week, according to WBTW.

The store will soon become where visitors exit when they leave the Aztec Theater, which opens later this year.

The theater is from the sitcom and will have a Simpsons 4D movie experience.

