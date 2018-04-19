All Pink Starbursts Are Coming Back!

If you’re obsessed with pink starburst, this is some GREAT news!

This wonderful news arrived on April 18th: In a press release, Starburst execs announced that they wanted to bring the pink Starburst meme to life for fans, including launching clothing emblazoned with the “I am a pink Starburst” line so that you can let the world know you are a true prize.

First of all, the candy: That’s available anywhere you can find Starburst, including Target, Walmart, Walgreens, and Dollar Tree, and it’s available in bags, pouches, and the sticks you see at the cash register, meaning that no matter how many pink Starburst you need, you are officially taken care of.