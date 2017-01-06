Be On Alert: Top 5 Scams of 2017

We’re pretty good about the ‘scam’ calls, especially if it’s a number you don’t recognize you don’t answer and then IMMEDIATELY block it. (I always google it first to be sure it’s as ‘shady’ as suspected, I’m usually right). But sometimes, those emails look so legit! From the IRS, Lottery and Employment are the top 5 that scammers use to get us. Check out the rest and tactics (HERE) as this simple read and reminder may save you years of grief.
AboutShellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
