AJ’s Outdoor Adventures And Eats.

THIS week, I tackled a tough classic hike and replenished with a delicious lunch in North Bend!

On Sunday, I set my alarm for 3:00AM and left for the Mailbox Peak trailhead. I like to get out early on these beautiful Summer mornings and watch the sunrise over the mountains. There are TWO different trails up to Mailbox Peak, the “old trail” which is shorter (about 5.5 miles roundtrip) but much MUCH steeper and the new trail which is longer (about 9 miles roundtrip) but with a much lighter grade so it’s not as steep. I took the old trail up and the new trail back down to switch it up a bit and the views on top were stunning.

After the hike…my weary legs stumbled into the North Bend Bar and Grill where I enjoyed their super nachos, one of their fantastic burgers and an ice cold IPA. Overall…a beautifully delicious and satisfying day. 🙂