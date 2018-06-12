AJ’s Outdoor Adventures And Eats…Rattlesnake Ledge.

From from lake to the ledge, this PNW classic will NOT leave you disappointed…neither will Twede’s Cafe.

Rattlesnake Ledge, it’s about 2 miles up (approx 4 roundtrip)…I would classify this hike as easy to moderate, there are some steep spots on the hike but the trail itself is in EXCELLENT condition (thank you Washington Trails Association and volunteers) and shouldn’t present any problems to the everyday hiker or even if you only go once in a while.

After the hike, take a step back in time to Twede’s Cafe set in beautiful downtown North Bend. Twede’s is a diner, which is known for its burgers, breakfasts and PIES…(OH THE PIES)! It’s been around since the 1940’s and was actually featured in the TV show “Twin Peaks”.

 

Check out trail info HERE.

 

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
