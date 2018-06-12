AJ’s Outdoor Adventures And Eats…Rattlesnake Ledge.

From from lake to the ledge, this PNW classic will NOT leave you disappointed…neither will Twede’s Cafe.

Rattlesnake Ledge, it’s about 2 miles up (approx 4 roundtrip)…I would classify this hike as easy to moderate, there are some steep spots on the hike but the trail itself is in EXCELLENT condition (thank you Washington Trails Association and volunteers) and shouldn’t present any problems to the everyday hiker or even if you only go once in a while.

After the hike, take a step back in time to Twede’s Cafe set in beautiful downtown North Bend. Twede’s is a diner, which is known for its burgers, breakfasts and PIES…(OH THE PIES)! It’s been around since the 1940’s and was actually featured in the TV show “Twin Peaks”.

Check out trail info HERE.