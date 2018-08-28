AJ’s Outdoor Adventures And Eats: Mt Hood And A Taste Of Hood River.

After climbing to the highest point in Oregon, I stopped in one of the coolest little towns I’ve ever visited for a BIG bite to eat!

Three weeks…three big climbs on active volcanoes! First it was a summit of Mt Adams, then it was up north to Baker and THIS week, a trip across the Columbia River into the great state of Oregon for a climb on Mt Hood!

The Cooper Spur hike itself was incredibly awesome, it was was about 8 miles roundtrip on a spur flanked on either side by sheer drops and a couple of glaciers. I wouldn’t recommend this hike for dogs or kids but if you’re looking for a nice challenging butt burner with unbelievable views and an up close view of one of the most incredible mountains in the world…then this is a MUST DO for you!

After the hike and the drive down HWY 35…a stop in the lovely town of Hood River is a must as well. This little town is loaded with character, charm and places to eat and drink…AND enjoy the scenery. It was a very tough decision for me because there really are SO many places to try but I went with Wicked Sushi, Burgers and Bowls. At first I didn’t know what to expect about a place that did sushi and burgers but I”ll say this for my experience…it works and it was outstanding! I had the teriyaki chicken bowl with brown rice!