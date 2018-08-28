AJ’s Outdoor Adventures And Eats: Mt Hood And A Taste Of Hood River.

After climbing to the highest point in Oregon, I stopped in one of the coolest little towns I’ve ever visited for a BIG bite to eat!

Three weeks…three big climbs on active volcanoes! First it was a summit of Mt Adams, then it was up north to Baker and THIS week, a trip across the Columbia River into the great state of Oregon for a climb on Mt Hood!

The Cooper Spur hike itself was incredibly awesome, it was was about 8 miles roundtrip on a spur flanked on either side by sheer drops and a couple of glaciers. I wouldn’t recommend this hike for dogs or kids but if you’re looking for a nice challenging butt burner with unbelievable views and an up close view of one of the most incredible mountains in the world…then this is a MUST DO for you!

After the hike and the drive down HWY 35…a stop in the lovely town of Hood River is a must as well. This little town is loaded with character, charm and places to eat and drink…AND enjoy the scenery. It was a very tough decision for me because there really are SO many places to try but I went with Wicked Sushi, Burgers and Bowls. At first I didn’t know what to expect about a place that did sushi and burgers but I”ll say this for my experience…it works and it was outstanding! I had the teriyaki chicken bowl with brown rice!

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.