AJ’s Outdoor Adventures And Eats…Mt Baker And A Slice Of Delicious History.

I had the pleasure to hike on some Mt Baker snowfields and try some delicous HOMEMADE food at a restaurant that’s been around since 1904!

This past weekend (Saturday) I ventured out to Mt Baker and hit the Ptarmigan Ridge trail from Artist Point. The smoke wasn’t too bad (it actually provided me with some surreal photos and a unique perspective on one of the most beautiful trails I’ve ever step foot on.

Afterwards, I stopped along the Mt Baker Highway in tiny Glacier, WA at a restaurant that has been around since 1904! Graham’s is a popular stopping point for locals and for the many adventurers that explore the Mt Baker Wilderness.

