AJ’s Outdoor Adventures And Eats…Mt Baker And A Slice Of Delicious History.

I had the pleasure to hike on some Mt Baker snowfields and try some delicous HOMEMADE food at a restaurant that’s been around since 1904!

This past weekend (Saturday) I ventured out to Mt Baker and hit the Ptarmigan Ridge trail from Artist Point. The smoke wasn’t too bad (it actually provided me with some surreal photos and a unique perspective on one of the most beautiful trails I’ve ever step foot on.

Afterwards, I stopped along the Mt Baker Highway in tiny Glacier, WA at a restaurant that has been around since 1904! Graham’s is a popular stopping point for locals and for the many adventurers that explore the Mt Baker Wilderness.

Full Ptarmigan Ridge trail info HERE.

 

 

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.