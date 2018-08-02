AJ’s Outdoor Adventures And Eats: Kendall Katwalk

Step on the world famous PCT (Pacific Crest Trail) and grab some pancakes afterward!

This was the second time I did this hike, the first time was sopped in with clouds and fog but still incredibly awesome but THIS time…I got a little of everything. Clouds, sun, a passing shower and an experience that will last a lifetime! This 12 mile roundtrip hike is filled with history, views and thrills capped off with a long walk on a Katwalk that has a sheer drop of several hundred feet just a few feet away from where you are stepping. (Please use caution!) If you continue on (which I didn’t) for another 1.5-2 miles, there are a couple of alpine lakes to check out and possibly take a dip.

After the long but rewarding journey, I was ready for some hearty food and I found some…thanks to The Commonwealth!

All in all…a GREAT DAY!

Check out the full details of the Kendall Katwalk hike HERE.