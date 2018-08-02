AJ’s Outdoor Adventures And Eats: Kendall Katwalk

Step on the world famous PCT (Pacific Crest Trail) and grab some pancakes afterward!

This was the second time I did this hike, the first time was sopped in with clouds and fog but still incredibly awesome but THIS time…I got a little of everything. Clouds, sun, a passing shower and an experience that will last a lifetime! This 12 mile roundtrip hike is filled with history, views and thrills capped off with a long walk on a Katwalk that has a sheer drop of several hundred feet just a few feet away from where you are stepping. (Please use caution!) If you continue on (which I didn’t) for another 1.5-2 miles, there are a couple of alpine lakes to check out and possibly take a dip.

After the long but rewarding journey, I was ready for some hearty food and I found some…thanks to The Commonwealth!

 

All in all…a GREAT DAY!

Check out the full details of the Kendall Katwalk hike HERE.

 

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
