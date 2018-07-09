AJ’S Outdoor Adventures And Eats!

This past weekend, we checked out a BEAUTIFUL state park just over Snoqualmie Pass and a great little restaurant in Cle Elum.

This week’s edition of Outdoor Adventures and Eats is all about family…I brought my wife and 3 year old to Lake Easton State Park (first time there) and…what a great place! From the camping to the hiking trails and boat rentals to the beautiful lake surrounded by the Cascades…this is a place you definitely have to check out! There is a great little beach area with a playground and plenty of views to be had by all as well!

THEN, after a full day of playing, we all worked up quite the appetite so we decided to drive another 15 miles or so East to downtown Cle Elum and check out the Sunset Cafe…and it was delicious!