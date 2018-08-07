The Great Wall of China Airbnb
Great Wall of China at Mutianyu (Beijing)

Airbnb like never before! Who’s with me?

Have you ever dreamt of spending the night under the stars at the Great Wall of China?  Us neither, but maybe that’s just because we didn’t even know it was possible and now it is!

Airbnb is actually gonna let you spend the night at the Great Wall of China!  The bedroom, constructed in an ancient guard tower, is roofless, giving guests a full view of the stars.  The experience includes a gourmet dinner, a traditional Chinese music demonstration, a sunrise hike through the Chinese countryside, a Chinese calligraphy lesson and conversations with the Great Wall’s official historians.

There are some unique house rules: “Respect the neighbors, all 1.38 billion of them. No loud music that might disturb the ancient wall guards. Do not attempt to scale, skip, jump over, crawl under, or run the length of the wall. If you see any dragons, do not disturb them, but be sure to report it. On social media.”

Good luck and we will see you at the Great Wall!

Sunrise at Jinshanling Great Wall of China, Jinshanling, Beijing, China

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
