Airbnb like never before! Who’s with me?

Have you ever dreamt of spending the night under the stars at the Great Wall of China? Us neither, but maybe that’s just because we didn’t even know it was possible and now it is!

Airbnb is actually gonna let you spend the night at the Great Wall of China! The bedroom, constructed in an ancient guard tower, is roofless, giving guests a full view of the stars. The experience includes a gourmet dinner, a traditional Chinese music demonstration, a sunrise hike through the Chinese countryside, a Chinese calligraphy lesson and conversations with the Great Wall’s official historians.

There are some unique house rules: “Respect the neighbors, all 1.38 billion of them. No loud music that might disturb the ancient wall guards. Do not attempt to scale, skip, jump over, crawl under, or run the length of the wall. If you see any dragons, do not disturb them, but be sure to report it. On social media.”

Good luck and we will see you at the Great Wall!