An Advent calendar is a special calendar used to count the days of Advent in anticipation of Christmas

Traditionally, this countdown-to-Christmas item is packed with tiny chocolates or other candy tucked behind flimsy paper doors.

But in recent, retailers have been marketing to adults with ‘luxury’ advent calendars (HERE), and do they get fancy.

Either way, it’s a tradition for many. So let the countdown begin.

And for no reason, other than they are cute…