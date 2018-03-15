A MONSTER OUTSIDE

I don’t know what bothered me more, the actual situation, or the parent’s initial response?In Everett, just about every night for the past month, a father said his daughter has come into his room in tears claiming a monster’s outside.

As many of us might have done, he assumed it was a phase…..

It wasn’t….

It is so easy to “assume” we know what our child is talking about…. maybe we could say “tell me more.” or ask more questions?

What are your ideas to promote getting to the root of the problem?