Over the years I’ve been introduced to many, many fun and engaging community events. This one, well I was introduced to it during my ‘Queen of Seafair 2016’ fun and well…it captured my heart.

So, with all the friends I made how could I not return for the love and smiles on this one day where they own the waters of Lake Union. This is the 76 Seafair Holiday Cruise and a few sendoff photos of this very special event:) Happy Holidays!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.