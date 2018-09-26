7 Year Old’s National Anthem Rendition Going Viral!

Introduced as “tiny but mighty,” 7-year-old Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja stepped up to the mic before an LA Galaxy soccer match Sunday night and belted out a version of the national anthem that stunned the crowd of 25000.

Her rendition has since gone viral on social media.

“I was thinking that I cannot do anything wrong because it’s a really special song to America,” the 3-foot-9-inch youngster told ABC News.

Malea Emma said she didn’t know she would be performing at the MLS match in Los Angeles until last week. The Galaxy held a contest on social media to find someone to sing the anthem, according to ABC — and when Malea Emma’s father told her she had won, she was overjoyed.