7 Winning Game Day Chili Recipes

Now that our Sunday’s are filled with football, it’s absolutely chili time! Here are 7 that you’ll score BIG with family aand friends:

Family Favorite Betty Crocker Slow Cooker ( RECIPE )

( ) Hearty Sirloin Chili ( RECIPE )

( ) Taco Chili ( RECIPE )

( ) Pepperoni Pizza Chili ( RECIPE )

( ) Vegetarian Chili with Tortilla Crisps (RECIPE)

PHOTO: Southwestern Chili with corn & beans (RECIPE) This one I like to add a variety of beans I may already have in the pantry. This one you can make real fast. Tasty with either ground beef or chicken.

(oh, and before I forget here’s a Golden Sweet Cornbread (RECIPE) to go along with your chili)

Or throw this together Sunday morning in the slow cooker, by halftime you’ll have this delish Chicken Enchilada Chili…