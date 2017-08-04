7 Fun Things To Do For Seafair Weekend.

How is it August already??? Seafair Weekend is upon us and there is PLENTY of fun stuff to do for kids of all ages!

 

Vessels Tours: Fleet Week & Boeing Maritime Celebration – Thursday to Sunday, August 3-6. The men and women who serve are celebrated. Visit one of the Seattle piers: 66, 69, and 90 to take a tour of a vessel. They are free and open to the public, but there is a schedule of visit. Click here for details.

Flying High: Boeing Seafair Air Show – Thursday to Sunday, August 3-6. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will fly across the skies of Puget Sound displaying fast moving & calculated air acrobatics. The precision team of fighter jets is a key and beloved part of Seattle’s weekend festival. The squadron practices Thursday. Festival location: Genesee Park, 4316 S. Genesee St., Seattle. Click here for details.

 Up Close: The Museum of Flight’s Jet Blast Bash – Saturday & Sunday, August 5-6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. From site: The third annual Jet Blast Bash features Seattle’s closest views of the Blue Angels’ departures and landings. Enjoy outdoor family activities, live music and more! All activities are included with Museum admission. 9404 E Marginal Way S, Seattle. Click here for details.

Water Race: Albert Lee Appliance Cup – Friday to Sunday, August 4-6. Enjoy watching high-speed hydroplane boat races at Genesee Park on Lake Washington. There will be H1 Unlimited hydros qualifying, heats, and the Grand Prix World Hydroplane Final. From Seafair site: A hydroplane (or hydro, or thunderboat) is a very specific type of motorboat used exclusively for racing. Click here for details.

Stunts & Freestyling: Monster Energy BMX Stunt Show – Saturday & Sunday, August 5-6. Check out the elite perform stunts and high-flying air action on their wheels. It will be an up close experience with some riders reaching amazing heights. Location: Genesee Park, Seattle. Click here for details.

Water Sport: Hyperlite World Class Wakeboarding – Friday to Sunday, August 4-6. Come out to the park and see some demonstrations. This water sport has plenty of actions with spills & some maneuvers showing the skill of the wakeboarders. Location: Genesee Park, Seattle. Click here for details.

Seafair Community Event: Magnolia Summerfest & Seafair Parade – Friday to Sunday, August 4-6. This event features a Saturday parade, food, music, crafts and more. The Seafair Pirates will be in the parade. Event activities will be at the Magnolia Playfield, West Smith St & 33rd Ave W, Seattle. Click here for details.

 

AboutAJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 4 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 6 years Nicole, had first baby (a boy) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep!" I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people.
