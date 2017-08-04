7 Fun Things To Do For Seafair Weekend.

How is it August already??? Seafair Weekend is upon us and there is PLENTY of fun stuff to do for kids of all ages!
Vessels Tours: Fleet Week & Boeing Maritime Celebration – Thursday to Sunday, August 3-6. The men and women who serve are celebrated. Visit one of the Seattle piers: 66, 69, and 90 to take a tour of a vessel. They are free and open to the public, but there is a schedule of visit. Click here for details.
Flying High: Boeing Seafair Air Show – Thursday to Sunday, August 3-6. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will fly across the skies of Puget Sound displaying fast moving & calculated air acrobatics. The precision team of fighter jets is a key and beloved part of Seattle’s weekend festival. The squadron practices Thursday. Festival location: Genesee Park, 4316 S. Genesee St., Seattle. Click here for details.
Water Race: Albert Lee Appliance Cup – Friday to Sunday, August 4-6. Enjoy watching high-speed hydroplane boat races at Genesee Park on Lake Washington. There will be H1 Unlimited hydros qualifying, heats, and the Grand Prix World Hydroplane Final. From Seafair site: A hydroplane (or hydro, or thunderboat) is a very specific type of motorboat used exclusively for racing. Click here for details.
Stunts & Freestyling: Monster Energy BMX Stunt Show – Saturday & Sunday, August 5-6. Check out the elite perform stunts and high-flying air action on their wheels. It will be an up close experience with some riders reaching amazing heights. Location: Genesee Park, Seattle. Click here for details.
Water Sport: Hyperlite World Class Wakeboarding – Friday to Sunday, August 4-6. Come out to the park and see some demonstrations. This water sport has plenty of actions with spills & some maneuvers showing the skill of the wakeboarders. Location: Genesee Park, Seattle. Click here for details.
Seafair Community Event: Magnolia Summerfest & Seafair Parade – Friday to Sunday, August 4-6. This event features a Saturday parade, food, music, crafts and more. The Seafair Pirates will be in the parade. Event activities will be at the Magnolia Playfield, West Smith St & 33rd Ave W, Seattle. Click here for details.